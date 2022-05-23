Cool and wet across Colorado to start the week

The weather pattern will remain unsettled and cooler than average to start the week.

We're seeing mainly dry conditions for the Monday morning commute, but light snow continues to fall in the northern and central mountains.

Highs will be in the 50s and 60s Monday and Tuesday across the plains with more rain!

We'll see a few scattered storms and showers both Monday and Tuesday with the best chance of wet roads on Tuesday afternoon.

The risk of severe weather will be low, but we could see a little lightning and thunder.

A gradual warm up is in store Wednesday through next weekend. We have 70s, 80s and sunshine on the horizon!

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.