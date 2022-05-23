Watch
Cool and wet across Colorado to start the week

More showers in store today and Tuesday, much warmer and drier by midweek
It will be a cool and wet start to the week with scattered showers and highs in the low 60s across the plains this afternoon.
lisa weather 5-23-22.jpg
Posted at 5:37 AM, May 23, 2022
The weather pattern will remain unsettled and cooler than average to start the week.

We're seeing mainly dry conditions for the Monday morning commute, but light snow continues to fall in the northern and central mountains.

Highs will be in the 50s and 60s Monday and Tuesday across the plains with more rain!

We'll see a few scattered storms and showers both Monday and Tuesday with the best chance of wet roads on Tuesday afternoon.

The risk of severe weather will be low, but we could see a little lightning and thunder.

A gradual warm up is in store Wednesday through next weekend. We have 70s, 80s and sunshine on the horizon!

