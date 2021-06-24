Cool and wet across Colorado this weekend, many fire restrictions still in effect

DENVER — Are you ready for a cool down? After two days of 90-degree heat, temperatures will return to near normal.

We saw a few storms and showers roll through overnight. We'll see 60s and a partly sunny sky for the morning drive.

Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s by lunch and then it will turn cooler in the afternoon with scattered storms and showers. The risk of severe weather is low near Denver, but we could see some gusty winds and larger hail on the far eastern plains.

It will be even cooler tomorrow! Temperatures will drop into the 70s on Friday and we'll see 70s through the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will stay cool and showery, followed by warmer and drier weather early next week.

Smoke from wildfires in Utah and Arizona will be persistent across the state and especially in western Colorado. Fire restrictions are in effect across much of western Colorado and several wildfires are burning and increasing in size over the western half of the state.

Denver7 Weather

