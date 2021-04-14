Cool, soggy across parts of Colorado for the next few days

DENVER — We'll once again see more cloud cover than sunshine across the Denver metro area.

April showers are in the forecast for most of Colorado for the rest of this week!

Expect cool temperatures and periods of rain and snow through Saturday across the northern Front Range.

There will not be a big dump of snow, but there will be a better chance of snow across the Denver metro area late Thursday into Friday. Roads in the mountains will be slushy and wet during the heavier snowfall.

For Denver and the plains, most of the snow will melt upon hitting the ground, but there could be an inch or two on grassy surfaces early Friday - especially north of Denver toward Fort Collins and Greeley.

Temperatures will stay cool through the rest of the week with highs in the 40s for Denver and the eastern plains. The average high in mid-April is in the low 60s.

The drought continues across the state, so despite the dreary outlook, we do need the moisture!

Warmer and drier weather will finally arrive by the middle of next week.

