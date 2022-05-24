Cool and soggy across Colorado today

The weather pattern will remain unsettled and cooler than average Tuesday, but some pleasant changes will return by the middle of the week, lasting into the Memorial Day weekend.

Highs will be in the 50s Tuesday across the plains with more rain on the way, especially along and south of I-70 — a good soaker is expected for the southeastern part of Colorado. Periods of snow will continue in the mountains with around 3 to 6 inches in the central mountains and up to 8 inches in the Sangre de Cristos.

The risk of severe weather will be low due to cool temperatures, but there could be a little lightning and thunder - as it is late May.

A nice warmup is in store Wednesday through the first half of the Memorial Day weekend. Highs will bounce back to the low 70s on Wednesday and reach the 80s Thursday through Saturday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return Sunday afternoon, and there will be a good chance for thunderstorms on Memorial Day.

