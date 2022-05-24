Watch
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Cool and soggy across Colorado today

More scattered showers in Denver this afternoon, much warmer Wednesday
Tuesday will be the coolest and wettest day of the week with highs in the mid- to upper 50s.
lisa weather 5-24-22.jpg
Posted at 5:55 AM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 08:03:02-04

The weather pattern will remain unsettled and cooler than average Tuesday, but some pleasant changes will return by the middle of the week, lasting into the Memorial Day weekend.

Highs will be in the 50s Tuesday across the plains with more rain on the way, especially along and south of I-70 — a good soaker is expected for the southeastern part of Colorado. Periods of snow will continue in the mountains with around 3 to 6 inches in the central mountains and up to 8 inches in the Sangre de Cristos.

The risk of severe weather will be low due to cool temperatures, but there could be a little lightning and thunder - as it is late May.

A nice warmup is in store Wednesday through the first half of the Memorial Day weekend. Highs will bounce back to the low 70s on Wednesday and reach the 80s Thursday through Saturday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return Sunday afternoon, and there will be a good chance for thunderstorms on Memorial Day.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020