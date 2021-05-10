Cool and soggy across Colorado to start the week

DENVER — The cool and wet weather will continue for the next two days. We're seeing some wet roads near the foothills this morning, with even more showers for tonight's commute.

Highs will be in the 40s in Denver both today and tomorrow — about 20-25 degrees below average. We typically see mid to upper 60s this time of year.

Snow will mix in with the rain in the Denver area tonight, especially for suburbs above 6,000 feet in elevation. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued from 3 p.m. Monday to 3 p.m. Tuesday for 8-16 inches of snow for the foothills and mountains above 7,500 feet.

The recent moisture has been a huge benefit for Denver, the Front Range and the eastern plains. At Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is 7.8 inches — the wettest first four months since 1944! We are now almost 4 inches above normal when it comes to precipitation for this time of year.

The wet weather has put a big dent in the drought conditions over the northeast quarter of Colorado. Western and southern Colorado have not been as fortunate as drought conditions remain quite serious, especially for the northwestern portion of the state.

