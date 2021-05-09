Cool and cloudy, with showers this Mother's Day

DENVER —Mother's Day will be cooler across the Front Range, with good chance for rain showers and some snow for the mountains above 9,000 feet.

Even more rain and snow is expected for Monday and Tuesday with very chilly weather for May. Highs will be in the 40s in Denver - about 20-25 degrees below average.

The northern and central mountains may pick up 6-12 inches of snow Monday and Tuesday. Snow will mix in with the rain in the Denver area, especially for suburbs above 6,000 feet in elevation.

The recent moisture has been a huge benefit for Denver, the Front Range and the eastern plains. At Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is over 7.6 inches — the wettest first four months since 1944! We are now more than four inches above normal when it comes to precipitation for this time of year.

The wet weather has put a big dent in the drought conditions over the northeast quarter of Colorado. Western and southern Colorado have not been as fortunate as drought conditions remain quite serious, especially for the northwestern portion of the state.

This next round of wet weather will help ease the drought even more!

Stay tuned for updates on the risk of severe weather.

