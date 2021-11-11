Cool and breezy again in Denver today

It will be another breezy and cool day for the Front Range, with highs in the low to mid 50s this afternoon.

Skies will start out sunny in Denver, but high clouds will increase in the afternoon.

Another weak storm will cross the state Thursday night with a couple inches of snow for the mountains and a slight chance for flurries for Denver and the northeast plains Thursday night and early Friday.

Friday will be another cool day with clearing skies, highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

The weekend is looking dry and a little warmer, with highs in the 60s on Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday. The Broncos will play under a partly cloudy sky Sunday afternoon.

Mild and dry weather is expected again early next week - highs may even reach 70 degrees in Denver on Monday!

Denver7 Weather

