On Sunday, high temperatures will be milder, returning to the upper 40s and low 50s for the day. Skies stay partly cloudy to mostly clear across the Front Range and plains.

Our far Northern mountains still have the chance for light snow through Sunday. Otherwise, Colorado will see dry conditions and seasonal temperatures.

Winds will be gusty however, in our northern mountains and foothills. The eastern plains will also see breezy conditions this afternoon.

Even warmer weather is expected as we start next week, with highs in the upper 50s on Monday and mid-60s on Tuesday, for our afternoons. A change occurs mid-week as another front heads our way.

This will give us cooler air in Denver with a chance for snow Wednesday into Thursday of next week. Stay tuned for how this system plays out!