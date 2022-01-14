Colder, windy, with light snow Friday

A fast-moving cold front will move in today, with the chance for 3-5 inches of snow in the northern and central mountains and an inch or so of snow for Denver and the eastern plains. Along with the snow, expect a big chill to arrive over the plains on Friday.

This storm will not be very strong as it moves across Colorado, but will intensify into a major winter storm for the Tennessee Valley and the northeastern United States over the weekend!

Saturday will be sunny and cool in the wake of the front, with highs only around 40 degrees.

Dry and mild weather will return to Colorado for early next week with highs in the 50s Sunday and around 60 on Monday.

