Colder in Denver Thursday. Snow tapers off across northern Colorado.

DENVER – After early morning snow across northern Colorado, and a few flurries around the metro... precipitation will gradually taper off Thursday. Temperatures today will be colder, with highs only in the upper 30s this afternoon.

Mainly, areas to the north and east of Denver were affected by this system. The mountains along and east of the Continental Divide will continue to see scattered snow showers through the day.

Tonight across the Front Range, lows drop to the low 20s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Friday will be milder, with highs in the mid-50s. Another chance for flurries develops by Saturday night, with cooler weather on the way for Sunday.

The mountains will see a chance of snow off and on through the weekend! Should see some great powder conditions for our skiers and snowboarders.

Stay with the Denver7 weather team for the latest updates on the storm and current weather conditions.