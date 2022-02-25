Cold to end the week, then warmer this weekend!

The cold will begin to ease on Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs near 30 degrees. By Friday night, we do have a chance for some light metro snow.

This weak system will bring light snow to the high country through the day. The snow will be in and out of here pretty quickly, with less than a half inch accumulation.

Skies clear statewide for the weekend.

Temperatures will finally get above freezing on Saturday with readings in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday will be dry and mild with highs in the low to upper 50s.

Mild and dry days are in store for the week ahead. We finally return to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

