Cold front ushers in some fall-like weather across Colorado

A cold front is now rolling through the region and will usher in some very fall-like weather for the last two days of summer!

You'll find a few light showers this morning, but mainly dry roads for the morning commute. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s early on. We're even seeing some light snow on the high mountain passes this morning.

Loveland Ski Area

Skies will gradually clear, with more sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon. It will be about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday.

A few more light showers are possible early tonight, but skies will then clear. Tuesday will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the low 70s.

Sunny and warmer weather can be expected for next Wednesday and Thursday. Fall officially starts on Wednesday afternoon, but temperatures will climb back into the 80s!

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.