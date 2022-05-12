Cold front racing through Colorado today

A weak cold front will race through Colorado Thursday.

It will be about 20 degrees cooler than Wednesday, but fire danger will remain high across all of eastern Colorado and the Front Range mountains.

The storm track remains too far to the north of Colorado, so rain chances will remain low through the weekend with only a slight chance for some thunderstorms next week. There will be a series of weak cold fronts slipping across the state over the next five days, but the moisture with these fronts will stay to our north.

Skies will be mainly cloud-free, but there will be a large amount of haze and smoke from the wildfires that are in Arizona and New Mexico. The worst of the smoke will cover eastern Colorado through Thursday morning.

Thursday's weak cold front will cool things down across the state. Expect highs in the low to mid-70s across the plains under a mostly sunny sky. We'll see a few widely scattered rain and snow showers in the northern mountains with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s across the central high country.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 80s with lots of sunshine and no rain. In the mountains, highs will be in the 60s to low 70s.

Monday and Tuesday will stay warm with a few afternoon thunderstorms possible.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.