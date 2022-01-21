Cold front racing through Colorado this morning, skies clear across the state for the weekend

A cold front is now racing through Colorado. We're seeing areas of fog and a wintry mix on the eastern plains, with snow now falling west of the Continental Divide.

Light snow will develop across the Denver metro area by midday and could make for a slick evening commute. We're looking at around a trace to 1 inch of snow near Denver, with 1 to 3 inches of snow south and west of Denver. Some of the heavier totals will be along the Palmer Divide and near the foothills.

The mountains will pick up around 2 to 5 inches of snow by early Saturday morning, with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Skies will clear across the state this weekend. We'll see 40s across the metro area on Saturday, but it will be closer to 50 degrees on Sunday.

