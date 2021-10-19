Cold front now rolling through Colorado

A cold front is now racing through Colorado. Snow is falling in the northern and central mountains. We'll see dry conditions across the plains with this storm, but it will be breezy and quite a bit cooler this afternoon.

Expect plenty of sunshine for the morning drive, with upper 30s to low 40s. Highs today will be in low 60s and that's about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday. Scattered rain and snow showers have developed in the mountains and will continue throughout the day.

The aspen trees have mostly faded over the central and northern mountains, but offer a few pockets of color. Best viewing continues over the southern mountain areas. The aspen viewing will draw to a close from north to south over the next week or so.

Skies will clear across the state Tuesday night and we'll see some pleasant fall weather through the upcoming weekend. Denver will be back in the low 70s later this week.

Denver7 Weather

