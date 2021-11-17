Cold front now racing through Colorado

A cold front is now racing through Colorado and it's about 30 to 40 degrees colder than 24 hours ago. Conditions have improved for firefighters working the wildfire near Estes Park.

Snow is falling in the mountains, mainly along and north of I-70. Snowfall amounts will be light, but it could get slick on some of the higher mountain passses. As the front crosses the eastern plains, there is a slight chance that a few rain and snow showers could fall over Denver and the eastern plains through early morning.

The odds of getting measurable snow are rather low for Denver from this cold front. Right now, Denver has gone 205 days since the last snowfall. The longest streak on record is 211 days, set in 1977 and 1992. Denver is also on track for one of the latest first snows on record. If no snow falls through next Sunday (Nov. 21), the city would set a new mark for the latest first snowfall, beating the current record of Nov. 21, 1934.

Skies will clear this afternoon and we'll see highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Thursday will be dry and cool with a high of 50 degrees. Friday will be warmer — back to the middle 60s.

Saturday through Monday are looking dry and mild, with highs in the middle 50s to low 60s.

