After some near-record breaking highs on Tuesday, a cold front is now racing through Colorado.

There has been an increase in clouds over the plains and we're seeing snow falling in the mountains this morning. The mountain snow won't be heavy today, but the higher mountain passes could turn slick.

For Denver and the Front Range, expect a slight chance of light rain and snow today. This cold front will usher in some cooler weather too. From 70s yesterday, to 40s today...it will be about 25 degrees cooler!

Skies will clear once the front rolls through and there be plenty of sunshine on Thanksgiving. It will be cold on Thursday morning for the Turkey Trot, but highs will be in the low 50s by 4 p.m.

Friday will be dry and warm with highs in the mid-60s. Saturday will be slightly cooler, but still dry with highs in the upper 50s. Sunday and Monday will be warm and dry again with highs in the 60s.

When we do finally see some snow in Denver, it will be the latest first snowfall ever on record. Denver has gone 216 days since the last snowfall. The longest streak on record is 235 days, set in 1887, although the National Weather Service is skeptical on the accuracy of such an old record. More recent records — kept since 1948 for downtown — show that the previous longest snow-less streak was 211 days, set in 1977 and 1992.

The extended forecast continues to call for dry and mild weather until late next week.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

