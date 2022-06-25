Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Cold front hits Colorado this weekend, bringing more rain

Highs in the 70s Saturday and Sunday
Denver7 weather
Denver7
Denver7 weather
Posted at 4:26 PM, Jun 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-25 18:26:42-04

Expect a dry start to our Saturday, with increasing winds from the north and highs only in the low to mid-70s. Thunderstorms and more widespread rain are in store for Saturday evening.

The mountains, mainly east of the Continental Divide will see heavier rain, with just scattered storm activity over Western Colorado.

Staying cool and damp on Sunday, with highs only be in the low 70s. Rain showers likely through the afternoon.

We'll dry out a bit Monday, with highs back in the low 80s and a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms possible.

Warmer and drier days return Tuesday through Thursday as highs rebound to the upper 80s and low 90s.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020