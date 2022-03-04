Cold and snow moves into Colorado for the weekend

Our next winter storm is now moving in across western Colorado.

It will be pretty mild across the plains, but snow and cold will take over this weekend.

We'll see highs in the mid- to upper 60s under a partly sunny sky along the Front Range today. In the mountains, highs will be in the 30s and 40s with snow developing throughout the day.

Temperatures drop to the 30s Saturday, then upper 20s to low 30s on Sunday. Heavy snow will be likely for the mountains.

A number of winter weather alerts go into effect this afternoon and remain in place until late Sunday and early Monday.

Snow will likely be light across the plains, with around 1 to 3 inches by early Monday morning. We'll see our first round late Friday through midday Saturday. Our second round will develop by midday Sunday.

Skies will clear and temperatures will gradually climb through the middle of next week.

