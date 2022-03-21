From sunshine and 60s on Sunday to cold and snow for the first full day of spring! The roads are dry for now, but a light rain/snow mix will develop Monday morning.

This storm will bring high winds and moderate to heavy snow over the mountains and eastern plains.

Right now, it appears the heaviest snow will fall south and east of the Denver metro area with quite a few more inches in the northern Front Range mountains west of Denver. We'll see around 1 to 2 inches of accumulation in Denver and 3 to 6 inches south along the Palmer Divide.

Tuesday will be windy and cold with another round of light snow for the Denver area and plains by Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Skies will clear statewide Wednesday, and temperatures will begin to warm back up through the rest of the week.

Expect highs in the 50s Wednesday, then 60s for Thursday and Friday with 70s returning to Denver by the weekend!

