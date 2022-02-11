Cold and snow for Denver to end the week

From 60s on Thursday to snow on Friday!

A fast-moving cold front is now racing through the state, and snow will develop behind it for Friday night's commute.

Accumulations should be around 1 to 3 inches for lower elevations and 3 to 6 inches for the mountains. The heaviest snow will be confined to the mountains and foothills east of the Continental Divide and the southern suburbs of Denver. East of I-25, the snow will be lighter, with an inch or less at Denver International Airport and just a dusting over northeast Colorado.

Temperatures will be colder, in the middle 30s to low 40s for Denver and 20s to low 30s in the mountains. Temperatures will drop into the teens by early Saturday morning in Denver.

Skies will be partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the 40s for Denver and the Eastern Plains and in the low 30s in the mountains.

Sunday through early next week will be warmer and continued dry. Highs on Sunday will bounce back to the middle 50s. By Monday, temperatures may peak at 60 degrees in Denver.

Tuesday will stay dry and mild with increasing clouds. Another storm is set to develop on Wednesday, with colder weather and some snow Wednesday afternoon and Thursday.

Denver7 Weather

