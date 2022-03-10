Cold and icy on Thursday across the metro area

It's a cold and icy start to the day.

We hit a record low of 7 degrees below zero at Denver International Airport this morning.

🆕New record low at Denver International Airport this morning! #COwx pic.twitter.com/ItKI9Lhdoe — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 10, 2022

The moderate snow has tapered off, but a few light snow showers will be possible along the Front Range Thursday. Very little accumulation is expected.

Highs on Thursday will stay in the uppper teens to low 20s on the plains and in the 5 to 15 degrees above zero range in the mountains.

Friday will be dry and chilly with highs near freezing in Denver and in the teens to low 20s in the mountains.

Sunny and milder weather is expected next weekend with 50s for lower elevations and 30s in the high country.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

