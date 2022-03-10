Watch
Cold and icy on Thursday across the metro area

Highs in the teens and 20s near Denver, but much warner this weekend
It will be a pretty chilly and icy day with highs in the upper teens to low 20s Thursday afternoon.
Posted at 5:44 AM, Mar 10, 2022
It's a cold and icy start to the day.

We hit a record low of 7 degrees below zero at Denver International Airport this morning.

The moderate snow has tapered off, but a few light snow showers will be possible along the Front Range Thursday. Very little accumulation is expected.

Highs on Thursday will stay in the uppper teens to low 20s on the plains and in the 5 to 15 degrees above zero range in the mountains.

Friday will be dry and chilly with highs near freezing in Denver and in the teens to low 20s in the mountains.

Sunny and milder weather is expected next weekend with 50s for lower elevations and 30s in the high country.

