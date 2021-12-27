Cold air and snow moving into Denver this week

This week, a colder and snowier pattern returns.

On Monday, expect snow showers for the mountains and mostly cloudy skies over the plains with a few flakes possible in Denver by the evening. Highs today will be in the 40s.

We have only seen 3/10 of an inch of snow officially in Denver. By the end of December, we are typically looking at around 20 inches of snow.

We will see colder temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs only in the 30s for Denver and the plains.

More snow will impact the mountains through the end of the year. Know before you go and be careful on the roads.

As we round out 2021, there is a chance for snow in Denver Friday night into early Saturday. We could see a few inches before all is said and done.

Highs will be in the 40s for Friday, then drop into the 20s and 30s for highs on New Year's Day with chances for morning snow.

