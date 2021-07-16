Climbing back into the 90s across the Denver metro area

DENVER — Temperatures are on the rise and it's going to be pretty warm and dry through the weekend.

Afternoon highs will be back in the low 90s from today through Sunday.

We'll see a little haze this morning, with mostly sunny skies through early afternoon. A few more late-day storms and showers are possible, but the risk of severe weather is low near the I-25 corridor. We could see a few stronger storms on the far eastern plains tonight. Afternoon highs were back in the 80s again for Thursday, however, 90s will return for Friday and the weekend.

Through the weekend, the warmer and drier weather will continue. Rain chances will be low, and highs will rise into the 90s once again.

Unfortunately, the smoke and haze will return to our skies once again and low level ozone will increase.

