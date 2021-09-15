Clear skies, dry and warmer Wednesday

A hotter and drier pattern returns Wednesday. Highs in Denver and across the plains will bounce back to the upper 80s to low 90s under sunny skies. In the mountains, highs will be in the middle 70s to low 80s.

Thursday will be hot and dry with low to mid 90s on the plains and upper 70s to mid-80s in the mountains.

Slightly cooler air will move into the state for Friday and Saturday, but only a few showers will be possible.

Scattered afternoon thunderstorms can be expected Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.

Next Monday and Tuesday will be cooler and wetter with a good chance for rain. Highs will drop to the 70s in Denver and just the 50s in the mountains. Lows in Denver will drop to the 40s by Tuesday morning!

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.