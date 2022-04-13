Chilly and windy for Denver today

The windy weather will continue across Colorado for the next several days as a series of fast moving fronts sweep across the Rockies.

A strong jet stream is blowing from west to east across the nation from the Pacific Coast through Colorado and off to the east. These strong winds aloft are helping to inspire all of the windy conditions we are putting up with on the ground.

Winter storm warnings remain in effect for the mountains along and west of the Continental Divide for a total of 8 to 16 inches. Most of that accumulation fell Tuesday, but we'll see another 2 to 5 inches Wednesday. The mountains east of the Divide can expect another 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Denver and the Eastern Plains will be windy and colder Wednesday with a slight chance of light snow or flurries. Snow totals will be extremely light — just a trace in most areas.

Temperatures will be in the middle 20s for lows early Wednesday and in the lower 40s for highs in Denver by the afternoon. In the mountains, expect readings in the upper 20s on Wednesday along with a chilling wind and periods of light snow.

Thursday will be windy (again!) and milder with highs back in the upper 50s to low 60s for Denver and the Eastern Plains and in the 40s in the mountains.

Another fast moving cold front will bring light snow to the mountains on Friday and windy weather to Denver and the Eastern Plains. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s for lower elevations and 30s in the mountains.

Finally, the weekend will be warmer, drier and less windy!

