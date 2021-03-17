Menu

Clearing skies in metro Denver this afternoon

Nice warmup over the next few days
Wednesday evening forecast with Mike Nelson.
Posted at 5:25 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 20:33:48-04

Skies will gradually clear out this afternoon, but it will be chilly and windy. Temperatures will stay in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees in Denver and in the upper 20s to middle 30s in the mountains.

Skies will clear even more on Thursday and Friday. That sunshine will help boost temperatures and melt some of this snow. Highs will climb back into the 50s and maybe even around 60 degrees by Saturday.

Clouds will increase on Sunday and there will be a chance for light rain and snow next Monday and Tuesday.

Denver7 Weather

