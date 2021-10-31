Chilly afternoon highs for metro Denver today

Our next front has rolled into Colorado, ushering in very chilly air. We'll see mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s this afternoon.

We have chances for some light showers in the afternoon and evening — could be cool and damp for trick or treating and for the Broncos game! Highs will be the 40s on Sunday, with 30s after sunset.

We aren't expecting a lot of snow and the roads will likely just be wet on Monday morning for the commute. It will be a chilly start to November, with more mid to upper 40s on Monday afternoon, with overnight lows in the 20s.

