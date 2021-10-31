Watch
Chilly afternoon highs for metro Denver today

Chances for rain & snow tonight for trick or treating
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has your latest forecast for 10/31
snowfall forecast
Posted at 8:24 AM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 11:32:44-04

Our next front has rolled into Colorado, ushering in very chilly air. We'll see mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s this afternoon.

We have chances for some light showers in the afternoon and evening — could be cool and damp for trick or treating and for the Broncos game! Highs will be the 40s on Sunday, with 30s after sunset.

We aren't expecting a lot of snow and the roads will likely just be wet on Monday morning for the commute. It will be a chilly start to November, with more mid to upper 40s on Monday afternoon, with overnight lows in the 20s.

