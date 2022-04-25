Calmer and warmer in Denver this week

It's going to be a beautiful week across Colorado. Skies will gradually clear out and temperatures will really warm up by midweek.

You'll find cloudy and cool conditions Monday morning with some light snow still falling in the mountains. We'll see more sunshine this afternoon with upper 50s to low 60s across the plains and 30s to low 40s in the mountains.

The winds will stay fairly calm this week, and we're in for a big warm up. You'll find highs in the mid-70s on Tuesday and closer to 80 degrees by Wednesday.

Our next cold front will be a weak one, but it will kick up the winds a bit by Friday. We'll see highs in the upper 60s to low 70s this coming weekend.

Denver7 Weather

