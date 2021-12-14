Calm and mild in Denver today, but windy tomorrow

It's going to be another warmer than normal day, with pretty dry conditions across the entire state!

The snow last Friday has long since melted across the metro. It was the latest first snow ever on record in Denver and made for one of the longest snow-less streaks in more than 100 years! Denver went 232 days since the last snowfall. We tied the longest streak, last set in 1887.

The weather will stay mild and dry through today, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s for Denver and the eastern plains and increasing clouds with 40s in the mountains.

A strong, fast-moving storm will bring 4 to 8 inches of snow to the mountains Tuesday night and Wednesday, with very windy conditions developing for much of the state. The center of this storm will be well north of Colorado and create blizzard conditions over the northern Great Plains.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for all of eastern Colorado for Wednesday. Northwest winds of 40-60 mph will develop early Wednesday across the plains, creating blowing dust and hazardous driving.

Thursday will be cool and quiet with lighter winds and highs in the 40s for Denver.

Another storm system will move into the state on Friday with snow likely for the mountains and a chance of some light snow for Denver.

Next weekend should be cool with more light snow possible for Sunday.

