Brief break in the heavy mountain snow, more coming!

The mountains are continuing to get some good snowfall. The snow-pack has improved dramatically in the past week! Denver and the eastern plains will stay dry, chilly and windy again today.

In Denver, only 3/10 of an inch of snow has fallen so far this season. By the end of December, Denver averages around 20 inches of snow.

More cold temperatures are in store, with highs only in the 30s for Denver and the plains this afternoon. Scattered snow showers will continue in the mountains, but the amounts will be lighter.

Highs will be cold in the mountains, staying in the 20s if you are heading up to ski or snowboard.

By Thursday, another storm system will begin to develop west of Colorado. Snow will be increasing in the mountains, but the weather will stay dry across the metro area and eastern plains. Temperatures will moderate a little with highs in the 40s to low 50s over eastern Colorado and upper 20s to low 30s in the mountains.

This next storm does hold potential to bring snow to the Denver area Friday afternoon and Saturday! As we round out 2021 and begin 2022, there is a chance for snow in Denver Friday night into early Saturday. We could see a few inches along with much colder weather!

Highs will be in the 40s for Friday, then drop into the 20s and low 30s for highs on New Year's Day. Lows will tumble to the teens or even single digits by Saturday morning!

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.