Breezy, with highs in the 70s and 80s Monday

Expect warm and breezy conditions today, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s in Denver.

Our record high is 84 degrees at the Denver International Airport, set back in 2017.

Winds will be strong this afternoon from the south, especially in the foothills and over the southern metro. A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for elevated fire danger. Wind gusts may reach up to 35 mph.

Dry and mild in the mountains Monday as well, with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

Our next storm is set to move in Tuesday, bringing more snow to the high country and rain showers to the plains. Highs tomorrow in Denver will still be above average, in the upper 60s to low 70s.

By Wednesday, skies clear, winds remain gusty and temperatures will be more seasonal. Highs will near 60 degrees. An overall dry and pleasant weather pattern looks to return through the end of the week.

Highs will be in the low 60s Thursday, with 70s returning Friday and for the start of our Halloween weekend.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.