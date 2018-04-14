Breezy and cool start to the weekend across Colorado

Happy Saturday! It's a cool and mostly sunny to start the day in Denver. Winds will be gusty through the afternoon from the north. Highs rise to the low 50s.
Over Northeastern Colorado, A Blizzard Warning is in effect until 6 PM. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph will cause whiteout conditions at times. Please be cautious if you or someone you know is traveling over the eastern plains today.
Lows tonight will drop to the low 30s under a partly cloudy sky across the metro. Winds calm into Sunday.
There is the chance for a few snow showers in the Northern and Central mountains overnight. Skies clear across the state tomorrow, and temperatures warm. Should be some great spring skiing conditions for many of our resorts' closing this weekend!
Expect dry weather and a warming trend Sunday and Monday. Highs tomorrow in Denver will reach the low to mid-60s. Monday, 70s return.