Breezy, cool in Denver to end the week with snow possible in Denver Tuesday

DENVER — Our roller coaster weather continues as another cold front races through Colorado today.

The winds have picked up across northern Colorado and we're seeing gusts between 30 to 40 mph this morning over the northeastern plains. There is a slight chance that we could see a quick wave of wet weather this morning, but it will be mostly sunny this afternoon.

Temperatures will be about five degrees below normal and about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday. We'll see highs in the low to mid 50s this afternoon.

Saturday will be sunny, mild and pleasant with highs near 70 degrees. Another cold front will arrive on Sunday with cooler weather and a chance for showers in the afternoon.

This series of fronts has been pretty weak, but we're tracking a bigger storm next week. It looks like the storm will hit Monday night. We'll see temperatures drop into the 30s on Tuesday, with a chance of scattered snow showers. Stay tuned for more details.

Denver7 Weather

