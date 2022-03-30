Breezy and cool in Denver this afternoon

Skies will gradually clear along the Front Range this morning with wet roads for the Wednesday morning commute.

It's also about 20 degrees cooler than Tuesday morning with lows near freezing.

The mountains are under a winter weather advisory until midday with another 1 to 3 inches of snow possible.

Highs will stay in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees on Wednesday with gusty winds from the north. Temperatures will warm back to the low 60s on Thursday.

Friday will be slightly cooler with a chance for showers, followed by a mild and dry weekend with highs in the low 60s.

