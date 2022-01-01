Bitter cold and icy across Colorado to kick off the new year

A strong cold front moved through the Denver Metro area and northern Colorado, bringing 3 to 6 inches of snow to the Front Range.

The snow came a day late to prevent the horrific wildfires that caused so much destruction in the Louisville and Superior area.

READ MORE: How to help the people affected by the Marshall Fire in Boulder County

In Denver, only 3/10 of an inch of snow had fallen prior to this storm. By the end of December, Denver averages around 20 inches of snow. This is our first significant moisture in several months for the parched Front Range.

Snow lightened up overnight and temperatures have tanked. We'll see single-digit lows this morning, with wind chills at about 10 to 20 degrees below zero.

Snow will continue mountains, with around 8 to 16 inches of fresh powder in store for holiday skiers.

Skies will clear by this afternoon, but it will be a cold start to 2022. We're expecting highs in the mid-teens this afternoon.

Sunday morning will be bitter cold with lows of zero to 5 below along the I-25 Corridor and 15 to 20 below in the mountains. Skies will be sunny on Sunday with highs in the 20s in the mountains and low to mid-30s in the Denver area.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry and milder with highs in the middle 40s Monday and near 50 degrees on Tuesday.

Another cold front will bring a chance for snow and colder weather next Wednesday and Thursday.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.