Beautiful fall weather in store across Colorado with 60s, 70s in Denver through the weekend

Light rain, snow in the high country this weekend
It will be a beautiful end to the week, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s across the Denver metro area.
Posted at 5:33 AM, Oct 21, 2021
It's going to be another beautiful fall day, with some pretty quiet weather in store for the next 5 to 7 days across Colorado.

Today through Sunday, afternoon highs are expected to climb into the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight lows will also be warmer, with temperatures in the 40s.

By late Saturday and early Sunday, there will be a chance for snow in our northern and central mountains. It won't add up to much, but the roads will likely be wet across portions of the high country.

The aspen trees have mostly faded over the central and northern mountains, but offer a few pockets of color. Best viewing continues over the southern mountain areas. The aspen viewing will draw to a close from north to south over the next week or so.

