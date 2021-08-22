Back in the 90s across Colorado's eastern plains

DENVER- Warmer and drier weather returns to Colorado today. Skies are clearing after some overnight rain and we'll see highs back in the low to mid-90s this afternoon.

Mostly sunny in the mountains too, with highs in the 70s. This warmer and drier pattern will hold through the coming week. A few late-day thunderstorms are possible on Monday and again on Wednesday.

Our average afternoon highs are in the upper 80s this time of year, and we will be well above that for much of the 7 day forecast.

