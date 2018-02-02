Back in the 50s across the Denver Metro Area on Friday and Saturday

DENVER – Today will be quite a bit warmer than yesterday. We're seeing some patchy fog this morning but that will clear by mid-morning.

We'll see highs in the mid-40s across northern Colorado, with highs in the mid-50s closer to Denver. Scattered snow-showers will continue for the northern and central mountains, with a couple inches of new snow possible.

Another chance for snow will develop Friday night, with 3 to 6 inches likely for the mountains just in time for a "powder day" on Saturday! On the plains, the winds will be from the west and not be favorable for any precipitation. Saturday will be mild again for eastern Colorado with highs in the 50s.

There will be some colder air spilling back into Colorado on Sunday, along with a chance for some flurries in the morning on the plains. There will be a continuation of snow showers in the northern and central mountains.

Monday will be drier, but clouds will increase in the afternoon as another weak weather disturbance moves in from the northwest. Another 3 to 6 inches of snow is likely for the northern and central mountains Monday night and Tuesday, with a chance for light snow or flurries on the plains.

By the middle of next week, a warmer and drier pattern will move into the central Rockies and high temperatures should approach 60 degrees in Denver by next Thursday.

Stay with the Denver7 weather team for the latest updates on the storm and current weather conditions.