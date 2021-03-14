Aurora fire displaces two people during winter weather

AURORA, Colo. --- Two people are now without a home after officials believe a fire started in a town-home's fireplace.

Denver7 was the only crew on-scene as Aurora Fire Rescue was dispatched to the 13000 of East Lehigh Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters told Denver7 the entire unit was evacuated and no one was injured.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the cause of this fire was in and around the fireplace. Which opens up the opportunity for us to remind all the citizens and all of the folks in our community to know how your fireplace operates, whether it's a gas or wood fireplace. How does it work? Don't use one in the other. For example, do not use wood in a gas fireplace. Understand how to operate your flue - make sure your chimney has been cleaned," said Captain Tom Johnson.

Johnson added, "functional smoke detectors do save lives. I want to take this opportunity to remind everyone in the community to check their batteries and their functionality,"

The Red Cross is locating temporary shelter for displaced residents.

