Light snow in Denver tonight, dry and warmer days ahead!

Skies are cloudy and some light snow is expected tonight and early Wednesday for Denver and the Front Range.

MORE: Live Streaming | Forecast | Weather Page | Traffic Map | Closings & Delays | Radars

This next storm will not be a major snow-maker for our area, but will produce heavy snow across southern Colorado. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains as well as the Southern Foothills and southeast plains. A Blizzard Warning is in effect for eastern Las Animas county and Baca County in extreme southeastern Colorado.

Denver and the Front Range will have only light snow, perhaps an inch, two at the most. Roads will get a bit slick again as cold temperatures mean ice will develop from the re-freezing of melted snow, plus the new light dusting - drive with caution.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, windy and cold with a few flurries. Temperatures will stay in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees in Denver and in the upper 20s to middle 30s in the mountains.

Skies will clear Thursday and Friday will sunshine help boost temperatures and melt snow. Highs will climb back into the 50s and maybe even around 60 degrees by Saturday.

Clouds will increase on Sunday and there will be a chance for light rain and snow next Monday and Tuesday.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.