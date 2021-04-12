April showers heading for Colorado, with unsettled weather all week long

DENVER — Ready for some April showers? Today will be the driest day of the week, with rain and snow off and on starting tonight through the coming weekend.

Today will be mostly sunny and about 10 degrees below normal. We'll see highs in the low 50s on the plains, with 40s in the mountains.

Snow will develop in the mountains tonight and that's where we'll see most of our wet roads by Tuesday morning. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow here in town tonight and a better chance throughout the day on Tuesday.

Temperatures will drop into the 40s on Tuesday. We'll be back in the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday, with a chance of light rain and snow showers off and on.

There will be a better chance of accumulating snow on Friday. It also looks to be the coldest day of the week, with highs dropping into the 30s.

Warmer and drier weather will settle in next week!

Denver7 Weather

