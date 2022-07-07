Another warm day with storms for Denver metro area

Severe thunderstorms rumbled across eastern Colorado on Wednesday with locally heavy rain, lightning and large hail as the main threats with the stronger storms. There were several warnings for tornadoes as well.

More thunderstorms will be possible Thursday afternoon, although the severe weather threat will be a little lower. Highs will be in the mid-to upper 80s in the Denver metro area and across northeastern Colorado. The mountains will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Hotter and drier weather will return for Friday through Sunday. Highs will reach the upper 90s to near 100 degrees for Denver and the Eastern plains. The mountains will be the comfortable place to be with highs in the upper 70s to middle 80s.

Early next week will turn cooler with a better chance of thunderstorms.

