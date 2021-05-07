Another warm day across Colorado, next cold front on Mother's Day

DENVER — It's going to be another beautiful start to the day!

We'll see plenty of sunshine this morning, with a few building clouds this afternoon.

Temperatures will be just a few degrees below the record high, with low 80s across the Denver metro area. We'll see more 60s in the mountains and 90s across the southeastern plains.

A few isolated storms are possible today and there's a marginal risk that a few of these storms could turn severe on the far eastern plains. We could see some larger hail and damaging winds from these storms.

The moisture has been a huge benefit for Denver, the Front Range and the eastern plains. At Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is over 7.6 inches — the wettest first four months since 1944! We are now more than four inches above normal when it comes to precipitation for this time of year.

The recent stormy weather has put a big dent in the drought conditions over the northeast quarter of Colorado. Western and southern Colorado have not been as fortunate as drought conditions remain quite serious, especially for the northwestern portion of the state.

We will add on to these impressive precipitation totals this weekend! Cooler and wet weather will return to most of Colorado on Mothers Day weekend. We'll see highs in the low 70s on Saturday, with afternoon storms and then it turns soggy and cool on Sunday.

Stay tuned for updates on the risk of severe weather.

