Another storm now moving into Colorado

Another storm system is now moving into Colorado.

Rain and snow is hitting west of the Continental Divide and will spread to the east throughout the day. Denver should expect rain showers in the afternoon and the rain may change to light snow before ending early Friday. Accumulations will be 3-6 inches in the mountains and up to an inch on grassy surfaces on the plains.

Temperatures will be chilly on Thursday with highs just in the upper 40s to low 50s in the Denver area and in the upper 20s to mid 30s in the mountains

Skies will begin to clear by early Friday and low temperatures will be in the low 30s again. In the mountains, lows will dip to the teens!

The weekend will be dry and pleasant with a slow warming trend. Highs in Denver will return to the upper 60s Saturday and mid 70s on Sunday — perfect for the Bronco game!

The aspen trees have mostly faded over the central and northern mountains, but offer a few pockets of color. Best viewing continues over the southern mountain areas. The aspen viewing will draw to a close from north to south over the next week or so.

