Another storm affects Colorado this weekend

A new storm system is moving into northwest Colorado, bringing mountain snow and the chance for showers over the plains. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Park and Elkhead Mountains near Steamboat Springs. Snowfall will be in the 4 to 8 inches range with 3 to 6 inches expected in Summit County and along the Continental Divide.

This storm will bring mostly cloudy skies to Denver on Saturday, with highs in the lower 40s for the start of Saturday's Broncos game. A few light snow showers will roll east over the plains during the afternoon, so there's a slight chance of light snow during the game.

Some flurries will linger Saturday night, but skies will clear on Sunday with slightly colder temperatures.

Warm and dry weather will return early next week, with sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-50s.

Denver7 Weather

