Another spring storm set to hit Colorado

DENVER — Our next storm will roll in today. It will start off dry, with increasing clouds and gustier winds by early afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the low 40s by lunch and then get colder as the day goes on.

A rain/snow mix will develop for the afternoon commute and that mix will switch to all snow tonight! A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 3 p.m. on Monday until 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

In the mountains and foothills, snow totals are expected to reach around 8 to 14 inches. The Southern Foothills and Palmer Divide could see amounts over 6 inches. Across the Front Range Urban Corridor, lighter amounts are expected in comparison. In Denver, snow totals are looking to reach around 4-6 inches from late Monday into Tuesday morning.

The snow and colder temperatures will likely impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes, especially over higher elevations.

This will be a very fast-moving storm. Skies will clear throughout the day Tuesday, with highs returning to the 50s on Wednesday, and 60s and 70s by the weekend.

Denver7 Weather

