Another spring storm now rolling through Colorado

Cool and wet in Denver today, summer-like conditions by Friday
Denver7
Posted at 5:35 AM, May 04, 2022
Another storm is now rolling through Colorado with snow in the mountains and damp roads on the plains for the morning commute.

More rain and cooler weather is expected for Denver and the Eastern Plains this afternoon with highs in the low 50s. The risk of severe weather is low, but we could see a little thunder and lightning with these storms.

Skies will clear overnight with much drier conditions for the Thursday morning commute.

We're in for a nice warm up through the end of the week. Sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for Thursday, then 80s return Friday and Saturday!




