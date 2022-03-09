Another round of cold and snow for Colorado

Our next cold front is rolling in, bringing more snow and cold weather for Wednesday and Thursday.

Expect 2 to 5 inches of snow for Denver and the I-25 Corridor with 6 to 12 inches for the mountains.

Temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 20s for highs on Wednesday. Road conditions will be slick and slow over much of the state through Thursday morning.

The coldest air will arrive Thursday with lows near zero in the Denver area and 10 to 15 below in the mountains. Highs on Thursday will stay in the teens to low 20s on the plains and in the 5 to 15 degrees above zero range in the mountains.

Friday will be dry and chilly with highs near freezing in Denver and in the teens to low 20s in the mountains.

Sunny and milder weather is expected next weekend with 50s for lower elevations and 30s in the high country.

By early next week, temperatures will take off and rise into the 60s on Tuesday!

