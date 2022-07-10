Another hot day Sunday, with triple digit temps!

DENVER — High heat continues across the Front Range and plains Sunday.

Our high was 100 degrees officially at DIA Saturday-our previous record for the day was 98 degrees.

Sunday will be just about as hot with temperatures reaching the upper 90s to near 100 in Denver and 100 to 105 degrees over the eastern plains. By the way, the record high for Sunday is 102 degrees, set in 2016.

Some high-based thunderstorms will develop over the mountains and foothills on Sunday. They will provide little rain, but will produce gusty winds and lightning - not great in terms of fire danger.

A cold front will sweep into Colorado early Monday and will bring cooler temperatures and a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Highs on Monday will be back in the upper 80s. There will be a chance for thunderstorms again on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the mid-to upper 80s.

Late next week, the weather will turn back to hot and dry.

